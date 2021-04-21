New independent bookstore to open in Ōtaki

Jacqui Simpson, middle, with Tracey Hall, left, and Bryony Rogers will open Books and Co in Ōtaki next week. Photo / Rosalie Willis

A desire to open a bookshop has always been hankering in the background for Jacqui Simpson.

Now, it's a reality, with Books and Co opening next Wednesday in Ōtaki.

"At different times in my life I've thought wouldn't it be great to have a bookshop," Jacqui said.

"There's always been that hankering there.

"It hasn't worked for various reasons and it's never going to be easy.

"Bookshops are not money making ventures - you don't go into it trying to make a fortune."

Picture books at Books and Co. Photo / Rosalie Willis

The store, at 216 Main Highway, is filled with all kinds of new and exciting books with a special emphasis on choosing books for Ōtaki locals.

"We're going to feature local authors, we have a lot of books in te reo, especially children's books and have great novels, non-fiction and will also have some gifts, puzzles and stationery."

When asked 'why now?' Jacqui said she has been inspired by the number of independent bookshops opening in the last year such as Good Books in Wellington.

"In the last year there have been a number of independent bookshops open and I've been reading about them in the news.

"I thought it was worth having another go and see if now was the time.

"If the last year has shown us anything, it's that people are reading books.

"With the road, we're hoping that when it finishes that this will be a really nice retail precinct."

With a background in teaching, English and a published book to her name, Jacqui has combined that with experience she has gained helping her husband's business to open the shop.

She also has staff who have worked at Unity Books, Victoria University bookshop and a love of books.

Having lived in Te Horo for 18 years and not having a bookshop nearby, Jacqui hopes this will be an option for locals without having to travel to Levin or Paraparaumu and a destination for those stopping on their way through.

With the doors opening on April 28, there will be something for everyone who walks in.