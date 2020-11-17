New Hanmer Springs water playground, AquaPlay, complete

Five-year-old Maddison makes a splash at the opening. Photo / Supplied

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa's newest attraction is officially complete.

The new water playground, AquaPlay, was opened by students from Kaipoi's teen parent unit Karanga Mai and their children on Tuesday.

The all-ages children's AquaPlay area features brightly coloured water slides and spouts.

General manager Graeme Abbot said the new AquaPlay area will add to the fun features of the business and will make the complex even more appealing to visitors.

"We are really looking forward to sharing the new AquaPlay space with all those who visit this summer.

"The first two stages of AquaPlay have already proven to be a hit with many of our young visitors. It's exciting to now have this development fully complete in time for summer, with a range of child-friendly slides and water features."

AquaPlay was due for completion earlier this year but its opening was hampered by Covid-19, with the new slide stuck overseas for months.

Abbot said it was a special morning hosting the group from the teen parent unit, which offers study and childcare support to young people.

"Teen parents are often the unsung heroes of our society, making the best of a situation that is often not of their choosing. But these mums are doing a fantastic job so we wanted to give them a bit of joy – it's meant a lot to our team."

Karanga Mai is one of the free social and community services offered by Community Wellbeing North Canterbury Trust, which is supported by Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa.

Community Wellbeing North Canterbury Trust manager Deirdre Ryan said she was extremely grateful for the support.

"Inviting our Karanga Mai Early Learning Centre whānau along to the opening of the AquaPlay feels both special, and a fitting celebration of the amazing work our young parents do everyday, caring for their tamariki."