Kate Nelson has been a staunch advocate of the concreted extension to the city riverbank pathway that links the bottom end of Grey St with the bottom end of Derby St.
A mobility scooter rider who makes regular trips into Gisborne’s city centre describes the finished riverbank pathway between Grey and Derby streets at the back of the Mitre 10 store as “awesome, incredible, magic, heaven”.
Kate Nelson is delighted to see the completion of this small but vital link in the city’s walking and cycling network.
The 100m concrete path has been a plan since the Mitre 10 was built.
Store owners Geoff and Carolyn Taylor are also pleased to see it come to fruition.
The joint project between the company and the Gisborne District Council has been in the wind for six years.
Nelson recognised the work of former Mayor Meng Foon in clearing the overgrowth on the old gas works site where the Mitre 10 store is now located.
She also acknowledged former council chief executive Judy Campbell for fulfilling a Bright St to Grey St path promise, and former councillor Pat Seymour, who was a strong advocate for getting the river pathway completed.
Nelson said she had become considerably frustrated after hearing of “endless” dates for the new pathway work.
“When I saw the work had started ... with my own teary eyes on Saturday, May 18, it felt surreal. It still does.”
Seymour said she was happy to see the path finally finished and providing a smoother experience for all, particularly those using pushchairs, scooters, bikes, wheelchairs and mobility scooters.