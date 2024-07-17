Previously the concrete cycleway/walkway that runs along Taruheru River finished at Grey St and from there a track ran behind Mitre 10 to the end of Derby St and beginning of Aberdeen Road.

“When we designed the carpark, we had in mind at some point the pathway would be continued and at the start of 2019 we talked to council and said ‘let’s do this together’,” Geoff Taylor said.

Mitre 10 owns the land right up to the Taruheru River and quickly identified it could not happen without them.

Taylor said it was “a no-brainer” and they “championed the boundary change”.

“This made it all easier. Like we have seen with the other walk/cycleways, when things like this are built, they get used.”

Covid-19 struck 13 weeks after the Gisborne store opened, followed by the devastating weather events of 2023.

The council’s focus was on remedial and recovery work, so the pathway extension became “a nice-to-have”, Taylor said.

“We fully supported other priorities and 18 months ago we started the transfer of the land to council. From a community and business point of view we knew this was the right thing to do.”

Taylor said Nelson had been passionate about making sure the project happened.

“The outcome is fantastic and an asset for the community. It really is a good news story.”

Nelson says she could not be happier with the new path, which gives her a smoother ride and allows her to avoid crossings and traffic.

The previous metal path became a cycle tyre rut, she said.

“Now it is awesome. It completes the two blocks to town and it also makes it easier for walking and running events, and is no longer an eyesore for visitors - adding value for tourism.”

Nelson recognised the work of former Mayor Meng Foon in clearing the overgrowth on the old gas works site where the Mitre 10 store is now located.

She also acknowledged former council chief executive Judy Campbell for fulfilling a Bright St to Grey St path promise, and former councillor Pat Seymour, who was a strong advocate for getting the river pathway completed.

Nelson said she had become considerably frustrated after hearing of “endless” dates for the new pathway work.

“When I saw the work had started ... with my own teary eyes on Saturday, May 18, it felt surreal. It still does.”





The completion of the final section of the city riverbank pathway alongside the Taruheru River beside Mitre10 has been welcomed by many in the community. Contractors are pictured on the job in the early stages of the project. Photo / Liam Clayton

Seymour said she was happy to see the path finally finished and providing a smoother experience for all, particularly those using pushchairs, scooters, bikes, wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

Council communities lifelines director Tim Barry said the completion of the path was a vital link to the city’s walking and cycling network.

“This path shows the importance of progress and continuity.

“It was wonderful to be part of the community collaboration with Mitre 10 to make this project a reality and we especially thank Kate Nelson for her perseverance,” Barry said.

The next step will be lighting for the path, which the council plans to have completed by August.

The overall cost of the project was $150,000.







