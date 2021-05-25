New EIT outdoor programme offering opportunities for thrill-seekers

Level 3 students Joe Baker, Shaye Waretini-Wise, tutor Davey Forbes, Gabrielle Howe, Janene Hole, Louis Grut, Ben Schwarzenbach and Justis Kohu. Photo / Supplied

The Eastern Institute of Technology has released a new and free outdoor education programme for "environmentally inclined thrill-seekers."

The programme, starting at EIT next semester, equips students with the knowledge and skills to enter the outdoor adventure, recreation and tourism industries.

The NZ Certificate in Outdoor and Adventure Education is a free full-time, one-year programme, giving students the opportunity to learn how to guide safely in outdoor pursuits.

Outdoor and adventure education tutor Davey Forbes said the new Level 4 course will teach students rock climbing, abseiling, mountain biking, rafting, white water kayaking, sea kayaking, bush survival skills and navigating in a land environment.

The programme has three major parts to it, Hautūtanga - leadership in an outdoor context, the second component is Te Taio - looking at environmental science and sustainable practices.

"We're trying to integrate it with existing community-based projects by liaising with local iwi, Department of Conservation and also EIT's environmental science programmes," Forbes said.

"For example, each student may be given 60 metres of wetland and have to investigate how they can make that wetland healthier, before going out and actually doing it."

Forbes said the third component of the programme is Kaitiakitanga – which incorporates Hauora (well-being) in an outdoor context.

"It expands the programme beyond just learning how to become a rafting or kayaking guide or something in adventure tourism, as it can also lead into another pathway of employment in the environmental sector."

He said the programme could lead to employment in the Department of Conservation, NZ Defence Force, Ministry Primary Industries, and NZ Customs.

The programme was designed after a gap in the tourism industry market was identified.

Davey said Covid-19 and the closure of New Zealand's borders mean the industry does not have its normal quota of overseas guides, which has created opportunities for new entrants into the market.

"It is only a matter of time before Hawke's Bay is fully recognised for its adventure tourism, which will be perfect for the students completing this programme," he added.

Starting on July 19, the programme complements EIT's existing 14-week Level 3 Outdoor Experiences programme and is worth 120 credits.

For Louis Grut the Level 3 course, which is described as an "entrée" to outdoor education has left him wanting more and has signed up for the Level 4 programme beginning next semester.

The 17-year-old said the way Level 3 was set up and how it was taught has convinced him to continue.

"It goes hand in hand with where I want to end up and it's going to help me achieve my goals," he said.