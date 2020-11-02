New Christchurch Hospital Hagley gifted name

The new Christchurch Hospital Hagley. Photo / Supplied

A new name has been gifted for Christchurch Hospital Hagley which will now be called Waipapa.

Ngai Tuahuriri (local iwi) and the Ūpoko Dr Maire Tau has named the building.

It means surface water and denotes the many springs that were in the area.

Waipapa is also the original name for the area near or around Hagley Park.

Canterbury DHB board chair Sir John Hansen said the name Waipapa has been warmly welcomed and endorsed by health partners, Manawhenua Ki Waitaha.

"As you will know we have been working towards the opening of Waipapa for some time now and the first inpatients will be moving in from November 16.

"I am sure you will appreciate it will take some time to ensure the new name is appropriately reflected on our signage, printed materials and online content. "

With a building footprint of 10,450m2, the new hospital will be the South Island's largest hospital building.

A key feature of the Waipapa is a helipad on the roof $3.2 million has also been fundraised to improve child health facilities at the hospital.