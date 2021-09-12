New charges lodged for Auckland Prison inmate accused of escape

Te Ariki Poulgrain. Photo / Supplied

An Auckland Prison inmate accused of escaping custody, then remaining on the run for more than two months before his arrest at the weekend, has appeared in court today on new charges.

Te Ariki Poulgrain, 23, was remanded without plea after appearing before Judge Kristin Lumis at the Auckland District Court.

He was arrested Saturday in Ōtara.

In addition to the escape charge, he now faces charges of illegally possessing a 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun and possession of explosives - reference to the 10 shotgun shells and 25 9mm firearm rounds police said they confiscated.

Both new charges carry a maximum punishment of four years' prison.

Poulgrain wasn't at the maximum-security prison at the time of his alleged escape on June 30. Authorities said he had been at a medical facility in Grafton. CCTV images released to the media at the time showed him leaving the area with handcuffs still on his wrists.

He was previously described by police as dangerous, with links to the Killer Beez gang.

With the Auckland District Court continuing to operate under Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, Poulgrain and his lawyer, Anoushka Bloem, appeared before the judge via audio-video link.

His next appearance is scheduled for October 1, at which point he is expected to enter a plea.