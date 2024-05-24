Richie McCaw speaks out on rugby’s civil war, more Kiwis get the green light to evacuate New Caledonia and how a husband's ‘toxic’ actions almost cost this wife a race victory.

The latest New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) flight for New Zealanders fleeing riot-tour New Caledonia will bring a further 49 Kiwis homes.

It was the third in a series evacuations NZDF are undertaking to bring New Zealanders back from the troubled holiday spot more than a week after riots broke out.

Two mercy flights for New Zealanders had left - the first a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H Hercules with 48 high-priority New Zealanders on Tuesday. The Government said at the time women, children and the sick and elderly would be prioritised.

Burned cars lined up after unrest that erupted over voting reforms in Nouméa, New Caledonia. Photo / AP

Among them were Mike and Christine Reilly from Kerikeri who said they were grateful to be back in New Zealand after a “frightening” eight days.

They had arrived in Nouméa with no notice there was unrest.

“We were dropped by Air New Zealand right in the middle of it,” Mike Reilly said. “So as soon as we got off the plane, it was going off and they didn’t say anything ... It was very, very scary getting from the airport to the hotel.”

A second flight out on Wednesday operated by French authorities carried 49 New Zealanders and other travellers.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson said they believed about 160 New Zealanders remained in New Caledonia.

The first evacuation flight to repatriate New Zealand tourists from New Caledonia at Magenta Airport Noumea.

“Our consular team continues to work with Australia on moving New Zealanders in other parts of New Caledonia into Nouméa to be ready for departure home on the next flights out.

“New Zealanders are urged to keep their SafeTravel Registration up to date, in particular, ensuring that their ‘departure date’ is updated.

“We have asked those registered on SafeTravel to let us know their interest in any potential further flight options. They will be contacted directly as flights are scheduled.

“New Zealanders in need of immediate consular assistance should contact the 24/7 Consular Emergency line on +64 99 20 20 20.”

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in New Caledonia on Thursday and met with local officials where he called for a return of calm and security on the French Pacific archipelago.

Macron, who briefly spoke to reporters after his arrival at La Tontouta International Airport, about 50km from the New Caledonian capital of Nouméa, said he viewed a return to calm as the top priority.

He said that his wish, along with that of his ministers and the Government, was “to be alongside the people and see a return to peace, calm and security as soon as possible”.

Macron added that he would discuss the resources needed to repair the damage wrought by days of shootings, arson and other violence that has left at least six dead and destruction estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of euros.

“We will discuss questions of economic reconstruction, support and rapid response, and the most delicate political questions, as we talk about the future of New Caledonia,” he said.

“By the end of the day, decisions will be taken and announcements will be made.”