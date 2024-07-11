In May, Trust Tairāwhiti and the Eastland Group jointly announced the group would be reshaped and transition to a new operational and governance model.

“The new port board appointments are a significant step in the transition process.”

Trust Tairāwhiti chair David Battin said the new board had the trust’s full support.

“Between the four directors, they bring a wealth of expertise to our port and infrastructure company.

“This is important in such challenging times and while we build towards a more prosperous future for our region,” Battin said.

“This new model aligns with the trust’s strategic focus on regional investments - strong, experienced, commercial governance helping ensure our region’s assets perform to their full potential.”

Directors Matanuku Mahuika, Debbie Birch and Jim Quinn will maintain their roles on the Eastland Group board throughout the transition period of implementing the new operating model.





The new board members for Eastland Port and Gisborne Airport.

* Wendie Harvey is an esteemed director with extensive experience in governance across various sectors. She holds board positions at Aurora Energy Ltd, Port Taranaki Ltd, TAB NZ, and serves as chair of Hawke’s Bay Airport.

* Hamish Bell is an experienced independent director with a broad range of commercial experience gained in various roles and industries across Asia and New Zealand. In addition to his extensive governance experience, he has a background in banking, corporate finance, private equity, investor and public relations, and stockbroking.

* Andre Lovatt brings over 20 years of leadership in major high-profile infrastructure projects across the Asia Pacific. As the chief infrastructure officer at KiwiRail, he oversees a large team responsible for KiwiRail’s infrastructure portfolio.

* Brodie Stevens is a logistics and transport consultant with a distinguished career in maritime and shipping industries. He serves as an independent director at Port of Tauranga Ltd, where he is a member of the audit, nomination, and health and safety sub-committees.







