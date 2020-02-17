Dunn said he would pick out the "best brick-and-tile" units on sale for about $650,000 and negotiate to buy them on behalf of investors, who then chip in with an equal share of the purchase price.
It would allow first home buyers unable to afford a deposit in Auckland's booming market to get into property and give retirees the chance of better returns than leaving their money in a bank, he claimed.
It's launch comes as Kiwis increasingly look for alternative ways to invest in property at a time when sky-high house prices make it difficult to buy homes outright.
Syndicates, allowing people to buy a share in commercial property, were becoming increasingly popular, while a company called Miuwi also launched last year as the "Tinder of property investing".
It promised to match first-home buyers willing to buy and live in a home together while paying off the mortgage.
One experienced Auckland property investor - who didn't want to be named - told the Herald he was considering using Dunn's new business to buy a $75,000 quarter share in a $630,000 two-bedroom, Hillcrest brick home.
His cash together with $75,000 from each of three other investors would enable the quartet to put down a 50 per cent deposit and take out a home loan for the rest.
They would then use rent to cover the mortgage interest repayments and other expenses, while holding on to the home for five to 10 years in the hope it rose in value and gave a return on their money.
Other investment options with Dunn's business included gathering together enough buyers with $50,000 plus settlement costs each to cover the entire purchase price of a house.
This would allow the investors to collect rental returns as well as potential capital gains.
The experienced investor, aged 59, said Dunn's venture appealed as a way to spread risk by buying a smaller share in multiple homes.
He had earlier experienced success and failure with property investing.