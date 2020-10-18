Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Never give up: The gentle nudge from Mum that pushed Anna Lorck to Parliament

4 minutes to read

Anna Lorck with mother Viv, who was her biggest supporter in encouraging her to run in her third election, which she has won. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Shannon Johnstone

After two failed attempts to win Tukituki for Labour, Anna Lorck was in two minds about whether she could stomach a third go.

The never-give-up push that she needed came from her mother Viv. Once

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.