Nepalese nationals targeted in new fake job offers for cash scam

It has denied any involvement with the job offers and said it had only just learned of the scam.

Scammers are targeting Nepalese nationals seeking better lives in NZ. Photo / 123rf

“Although we have not received any recent complaints or claims, we urge anyone who is a victim of a visa scam to report it to their local law enforcement agencies in their country of residence, or the country where the scam occurred,” Perry said.

“They can also copy information to NZ Crimestoppers however, if the scam occurred offshore, it is unlikely to be investigated by INZ due to jurisdictional limitations.”

Perry strongly urged the management of Lotus Supermarket and any New Zealand employer or entity affected by an immigration scam to report it to police.

“Anybody seeking to work in New Zealand needs to be very careful that they are not being tricked out of their money and falsely offered jobs,” he said.

“We advise people to protect themselves by checking with the companies involved, to ensure any offers are genuine before handing over any money.”

Lotus Supermarket manager Mathew John said the company learned of the scam on Wednesday.

“We have contacted and informed the Nepalese consulate, as well as Immigration New Zealand,” John said.

Dinesh Khadka, Nepalese Honorary Consul to New Zealand. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Last year, hundreds of Nepalese paid up to $30,000 to agents who falsely promised high-paying jobs and residency.

The latest scam was described as “another work visa scam in New Zealand” by the consulate in its Facebook warning.

“A new work visa scam is targeting individuals in New Zealand. Scammers are promising false job opportunities and visa approvals in exchange for money,” it said.

It urged people to stay vigilant and protect themselves by verifying employers and agencies through official channels, avoid paying large sums up front and report suspicious activities.

Nepalese Honorary Consul to New Zealand Dinesh Khadka said he had received queries but was unaware of the number of people who had been scammed.

“Last year we had hundreds of our people who became victims of these scams where they paid $20,000 to $30,000 for non-existent job offers and ending up working in slave labour conditions here,” Khadka said.

“We don’t want to see a repeat of that.”

He said the scammers were targeting people in Nepal who desperately wanted to move overseas to find opportunities to support their families and seek better lives.

Khadka said up to 500 people had fallen victims to the scam last year, and only a few managed to find work after getting Migrant Exploitation Protection Visas.

Perry said it was common practice for licensed immigration advisers or lawyers to charge a fee for their services, but this was entirely different to prospective employees paying employers to secure a job.

“People seeking to work in New Zealand should be aware that INZ will decline an application for a work visa where we consider that the employment was offered as a result of payment made by the applicant, or their agent to the employer in exchange for securing that offer of employment,” he said.

“It is encouraged to try and resolve the issue directly through their licensed immigration adviser’s own complaints process, or alternatively they can make a complaint to the Immigration Advisers Authority.”

Further advice on what to do if you think you have been the victim of a scam, can be found on: Scams and fraud | CERT NZ and Online scams | New Zealand Police

Lincoln Tan, a multimedia journalist for New Zealand’s Herald, specialises in covering stories around diversity and immigration.