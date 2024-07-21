Nepalese nationals targeted in new fake job offers for cash scam

“Although we have not received any recent complaints or claims, we urge anyone who is a victim of a visa scam to report it to their local law enforcement agencies in their country of residence, or the country where the scam occurred,” Perry said.
“They can also copy information to NZ Crimestoppers however, if the scam occurred offshore, it is unlikely to be investigated by INZ due to jurisdictional limitations.”
“Last year we had hundreds of our people who became victims of these scams where they paid $20,000 to $30,000 for non-existent job offers and ending up working in slave labour conditions here,” Khadka said.
“We don’t want to see a repeat of that.”
He said the scammers were targeting people in Nepal who desperately wanted to move overseas to find opportunities to support their families and seek better lives.
Khadka said up to 500 people had fallen victims to the scam last year, and only a few managed to find work after getting Migrant Exploitation Protection Visas.
Perry said it was common practice for licensed immigration advisers or lawyers to charge a fee for their services, but this was entirely different to prospective employees paying employers to secure a job.
“People seeking to work in New Zealand should be aware that INZ will decline an application for a work visa where we consider that the employment was offered as a result of payment made by the applicant, or their agent to the employer in exchange for securing that offer of employment,” he said.
“It is encouraged to try and resolve the issue directly through their licensed immigration adviser’s own complaints process, or alternatively they can make a complaint to the Immigration Advisers Authority.”