Nelson woman swamped with calls for Auckland bakery pies

An Auckland bakery had posted the wrong number. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Nelson woman was swamped with calls for pie after an Auckland bakery posted the wrong number on their Facebook page.

"I can't remember how many but one morning I was flat out replying to texts," says retiree Debbie Hannan.

"I was sending all these little messages back wishing them all the best and thanking them for doing the hard yards for the rest of the country and hope they got their pie."

The barrage started last Wednesday, day one of Auckland dropping to alert level 3 and takeaways could restart.

Debbie Hannan was at her Nelson home when the pie orders came in fast and furious. Photo / Supplied

Hannan was having a normal morning at her Richmond home and a woman rang.

"When she said Auckland, I immediately had sympathy for all these people who were obviously hanging out for pies."

The former journalist and communications advisor said the orders were for a Vietnamese bakery in Onehunga called Mr T whose pies were "obviously very, very good".

Please send your preorders via txt 021 871 695 👨🏻‍🍳 Posted by Mr. T's on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Hannan looked up the bakery and found the Facebook post that had her phone number on it, just one digit off.

She posted a comment asking Mr T to change the phone number and at the same time, sent a message to her son who works in Auckland to tell him about the bakery, which also serves Vietnamese food.

"[The lady who rang] was telling me about some Vietnamese rolls to die for. I can't remember what they were called but...I just love a good pho."

She says lockdown has been hard on Aucklanders and it's important for people in sunny Nelson not to be complacent about Covid restrictions at level 2.

"We're one plane ride away from all this happening to us, we'll be in lockdown if we don't start enforcing [social distancing]. It's real."

The first pie order Hannah received was a screenshot. Photo / Supplied

The last order came through on Friday. Photo / Supplied

The pie orders died off after a few days, and Hannan says she rather enjoyed it.

She'll be coming to Auckland to visit her son and get a taste of Mr T once regional travel opens up. "I've got all these new friends in Auckland," she said.

Mr T did not respond to the Herald's request for interview but had replied to Hannan's Facebook comment.

"Hey we're sooooo sorrry!!! Please let us know if you're ever up in Auckland. Would love to repay you and again apologies for the inconvenience," it read.