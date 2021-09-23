The hidden gem cafes and eateries we are so glad to have back in level 3

The staff are super friendly and the coffee is fantastic at Browne St in Avondale. Photo / Supplied

Four weeks without takeaway food started to feel like a rather effective torture strategy by the end of level 4 lockdown. We began to talk among ourselves about those beloved neighbourhood food haunts that we had perhaps taken for granted and now that they were taken away from us, we realised how much we needed them. For some, it was their favourite coffee corner, for others those noodles that you just can't replicate at home. While we are, of course, excited to have all of those giant global juggernaut drive-throughs back, it is the independent local eateries that we want to support now that we have hit level 3.

Here are the hidden gems that our Herald entertainment, lifestyle and digital writers missed most during level 4:

Ella's Kitchen

- 93 Dundale Ave, Blockhouse Bay

Ella's Kitchen in Blockhouse Bay is the place for when you want home cooking, but you want someone else to cook it. Photo / NZME

This gem is as hidden as they get. I had been living in the area for four years before I found out about Ella's. I was chatting to another parent at my son's school and the conversation came around to food - as almost every conversation I have does – and she said something that really surprised me. She was of Fijian Indian descent and I was drilling her for her best curry tips when she told me: "I don't bother cooking, I just go to Ella's". My ears pricked up and I wrote the name down before I could forget. You will find Ella's Kitchen in a small strip of shops, on a suburban street in the heart of Blockhouse Bay. The curry offerings change daily and only a poorly written whiteboard out front will give you an idea of what to expect. Imagine freshly made roti and rich curries of chicken, lamb and sometimes duck, that are as authentic as it gets. Prices are very reasonable at Ella's, a five-pack of Roti costs just $3.50. Ella's is the place for when you want home cooking, but you want someone else to cook it. They are open daily 11am-7.30pm during level 3.

Megan Wood, Lifestyle & Entertainment Writer

Geeks on Sainsbury

- Sainsbury Road, Mount Albert, Auckland

The staff are always friendly and make a perfect coffee at Geeks on Sainsbury. Photo / Supplied

Nestled near St Lukes mall is this comforting gem of a cafe. I maintain they serve up the best waffles in Auckland, and during alert level 3 they are serving up a variety of tasty delights. The staff are always friendly and make a perfect coffee. For a great pairing with a takeaway flat white, I recommend their blueberry and cream cheese muffin for an indulgent caffeine complement. I'll be first in line for brunch in level 2. During level 3 they are open from 8am-1pm daily.

Lydia Burgham, Lifestyle & Entertainment Writer

Patch Cafe

- 108 Sunnybrae road, Hillcrest

Built in the heart of industrial Hillcrest, Patch Cafe offers great coffee and great baked goodies. Photo / Supplied

Built in the heart of industrial Hillcrest, Patch Cafe isn't tough to spot with its signature strawberry fields branding standing out from the streets mundane grey. The perfect coffee on the North Shore can be found within its concrete walls, and the greatest cheese, bacon and spinach scone can too. When social distancing rules aren't in place, it's also the dream spot to take kids!

Jenni Mortimer, Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor

HM Bakery and Lunch Bar

– Cnr Richardson Rd and Penney Ave, Mount Roskill

HM Bakery in Mount Roskill is a hidden gem that has the most wonderful pies. Photo / NZME

This tiny little hole in the wall bakery is amazing for two very good reasons. Firstly, the couple who run it are so lovely and they will remember your coffee order after only meeting you once. Secondly, they have the most wonderful pies. The crust is beautifully flaky and buttery and the fillings are jammed with high-quality ingredients, like big chunks of tender chicken breast. They also serve up simple, but generous and well-priced, sandwiches. The choices are old school, this feels like a corner bakery you might have begged your mum to take you to when you were little, think egg and mayonnaise or ham and salad and you have the right idea. They also have some fried goodies, which is not really my thing. Their sweet baked goods on the other hand are well worth trying, especially their doughnuts and lamingtons. They are open every day except Sunday, from earlier than I wake until 4pm under level 3.

Megan Wood, Lifestyle & Entertainment Writer

Browne St

- 50 Rosebank Rd, Avondale

The staff are super friendly and the coffee is fantastic at Browne St in Avondale. Photo / Supplied

This usually bustling cafe and eatery was the last place I had brunch before the level 4 lockdown hit and is now my go-to for a takeaway coffee. You'll have to get in quick though as they are only open until 12 in level 3. The staff are super friendly and the coffee is fantastic. I'm dreaming of their indulgent apple pie, French toast with bacon (it even has mini doughnuts on the side!) and can't wait until their doors to open again in level 2.

Bethany Reitsma, Lifestyle & Entertainment Writer

Passion Bakery

- 34 Birkdale Road, Birkdale.

Passion Bakery offers a wide range of food, don't miss out on their fantastic burgers, made on indulgent brioche buns. Photo / Supplied

One of the first locations named as a location of interest in our current Covid outbreak, but now they are back in level 3. Its popularity with the "Birkdale Social Network" is reflected in the wider neighbourhood's affection for their wide range of food, don't miss out on their fantastic burgers, made on indulgent brioche buns. Passion will be open for takeaway 6am–8pm, except Saturdays when they open at 7 and Sundays they are closed.

Chris Marriner, Senior Digital News Director

KIIN Thai Underground Kitchen

– 699 Mount Eden Road, Mount Eden

Try one of their noodle dishes and the flaky Roti at KIIN Thai Underground Kitchen. Photo / Supplied

I fell in love with this local Thai joint when I lived a short stroll away, and every time we have entered a level 4 lockdown my mind has immediately longed for the restaurant's top tier Pad See Ew. Now that I live a little further away, I will happily opt for delivery if it means I can be reunited with their consistently tasty dishes. My idea of a perfect meal from here is any of their noodle dishes and their flaky Roti with Satay Sauce on the side. It's my idea of essential comfort food. During level 3 they are open 4pm-9pm Tuesday - Sunday.

Lydia Burgham, Lifestyle & Entertainment Writer

Browns Eatery and Store

- 409 Remuera Rd, Remuera

Located in the heart of Remuera, Browns Eatery and Store has great coffee and cheese scones worth waiting for. Photo / Supplied

Located in the heart of Remuera, Browns is the café I've been desperately missing this lockdown. Week one I missed their coffee, week two, their croissants, week three, their friendly faces and week four and five, their cheese scones. They really are the best. Support local and check them out.

Lillie Rohan, Lifestyle Columnist

Peach's Hot Chicken

- 1/100 Queens Road, Panmure

Described by a colleague as the "best fried chicken in Auckland, dare I say the entire country", this locally owned fried chicken favourite is a must-visit. Photo / Supplied

There's comfort food and then there's Peach's. Described by a colleague as the "best fried chicken in Auckland, dare I say the entire country," this locally owned fried chicken favourite had to be on this list. There is a spice level for every palate, from mild all the way to "Holy Cluck" level, which is not for the faint of heart. Then you can choose to have your perfectly fried piece of chicken on its own or served on either a piece of soft white bread topped with pickles, inside a brioche bun as a burger, or atop fluffy Belgian waffles. Peaches is open Wednesday-Sunday 11.30am-9pm for pre-ordered takeaway during level 3.

Lydia Burgham, Lifestyle & Entertainment Writer

Thai Thai Takeaways

- 76 Bayview Road, Bayview

Treat yourself to an aromatic chicken and prawn laksa, or a spicy Thai crispy chicken stir-fry from Thai Thai Takeaway. Photo / Supplied

This little hidden gem is tucked away between a small dairy and a tiny caravan coffee shop, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in flavour! Treat yourself to an aromatic chicken and prawn laksa, or a spicy Thai crispy chicken stir-fry that is packed with lashings of sauciness. For the extra bit of local charm, expect a staff duo as charming as their food!

Jenni Mortimer, Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor

Percy Café

, 2 Te Kapua Drive, Māngere

Everything from the coffee to the stunning cakes and baked goods on offer daily, makes Percy Cafe a must visit for anyone in the area. Photo / Supplied

Everything from the coffee to the stunning cakes and baked goods on offer daily, makes Percy a must visit for anyone in the area. They are offering a small range of meals during level 3, including eggs, smashed avo and burgers. Percy's is famous for its Insta-worthy bakery goods and (joy!) they will be available in level 3, changing daily. Open daily from 7am–3pm for contactless pickup in level 3.

Megan Wood, Lifestyle & Entertainment Writer