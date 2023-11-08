More than half of overtime offers no financial reward, US reiterates it doesn’t believe Israel forces should occupy Gaza, District Court assigns judges for recounting of votes and the NZ Transport Agency apologises for the amount of notice given for the removal of on street parking and loading zones. Video / NZHerald / AP / Gettyimages

By RNZ

Nelson City Council has offered to buy 10 homes threatened by slip-prone land in Brook St.

The council is currently discussing buyouts with property owners, after the slip risk from council-owned land, which began during last August’s heavy rain, is higher than previously thought.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said the atmospheric river of August 2022 caused 18 slips on council land, that damaged 33 private homes. Two of those have already been purchased by the council.

Of those slips, three were in The Brook and the council planned to remediate them as part of a $17.3 million package approved in May.

But further geotechnical inspections showed remediation was no longer appropriate, as further rain this year meant the slips had become more widespread and unstable, posing a risk to 10 nearby properties.

As they had not been red or yellow stickered, Smith said residents were unaware of the risk and the offer of a buyout had come as a surprise.

In the case of a severe weather event, the council would work with the landowners to consider an appropriate trigger for them to vacate their properties.

Smith said the council was not legally required to buy the properties, but it was the prudent thing to do, given the council was liable as the land owner.

“We are part of this community, we want to do the right thing and that is why we want to work with these individual property owners, try and fairly compensate them for their properties but also make sure that we are keeping them safe and increasing the resilience of the Nelson community to the increased frequency that we are likely to see in these sorts of storm events.”

All 10 property owners had been notified and the council was beginning to enter into negotiations. The estimated cost to buy out the 10 properties is about $8m in total.

The buyouts would be paid for by a mix of ratepayer funds and the recent $12.3m offer of support from the government.

Of that funding, $6m was earmarked for fixing slips on council land, $6m is tagged to go towards buyouts for up to 14 affected properties (which includes the 10 Brook St properties), and $300,000 was for monitoring the Tāhunanui Slump landslide over the next 10 years.

Smith said the situation not only came at a significant cost but was incredibly challenging and difficult for councils and communities to navigate.

He said there was no set timeframe for the buyouts, but another severe rainfall event could hasten the process.

“This is hugely traumatising for these families being effectively told that their properties cannot be protected and cannot be lived in long term.”

These properties differ from those that have been red or yellow stickered, with some homeowners still waiting to see if they are eligible for a cost-sharing buyout offer, put forward by the government.

Last month, the council agreed to publicly consult through its Long Term Plan on whether to buy out the remaining four or so damaged properties where the council didn’t have a direct liability, as the slips had originated on private land.

Smith said geotechnical assessments, engineering and design were still being done on the remaining 15 slips that had occurred on council land, with decisions yet to be made about whether the slips could be remediated, or there would be further buyouts.

“It is just the nature of the beast with these landslides that is the nightmare component of the clean up from the August 2022 event, that this is a moving feast and I have got no doubt there will be further changes as we work through over the next three or four years, resolutions to each of these big landslides.”

Deputy mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens said the council had increased its monitoring of ground conditions on council land since the August weather event, which enabled more accurate risk assessments.

“It should be stressed that this is a specific response to a specific situation and should not be seen as an indication of what might happen in future weather events.”

O’Neill-Stevens said there was a clear need for a national conversation on how the fallout from severe weather events was paid for.