Johnston was found motionless on the floor by the Nelson homeowner who had hired him in March 2020 to build a casing around a newly installed rangehood above the cooktop.

The rangehood, which Burton had done electrical work on weeks before, was found hanging partially from the bulkhead.

The 53-year-old Johnston died of cardiac arrhythmia, triggered by an electric shock after he had touched the rangehood that was “enlivened” by an electrical fault.

Craig Johnston and his partner Ruth McAlpine sharing a holiday moment. Johnston died from electrocution while at work in March 2020. Photo / Ruth McAlpine

The following month Burton’s licence was suspended while the board started an investigation, but reversed the decision when Burton applied in February 2021 to have the suspension revoked.

When Burton was convicted after a judge-alone trial last year, Judge David Ruth found it “incomprehensible” that a man lost his life after the electrician had failed to carry out a simple task to remove a wall switch to check the wiring.

Burton, who denied he had done anything wrong and that he was competent and reliable, told NZME the whole process had been “very hard” and the lives of both families had been changed dramatically.

“I am, through this whole thing, deeply sorry. It’s a tragedy and I’m deeply sympathetic to the family but it’s also had a huge impact on my wife and my family who have been through a lot as well,” he told NZME.

Burton said he was now carrying on “as best he could”, which included that he was still able to do supervised work, “much like an apprentice”, and that a licensed practitioner had to sign off more complex work such as the connection of live wires.

Johnston’s partner, Ruth McAlpine, has managed to pick up some of the pieces of her life and that of their son Jamie Johnston, but for her, Burton’s apology is too little, too late and has left her wondering if it was for the right reason.

“I think it’s too late now. This should have been done a long, long time ago, and that might have made a difference to me, but now it’s too late.”

Burton said he had tried to apologise earlier, via a meeting before sentencing, but was advised not to.

“I’ve not been cold-hearted, I just followed the legal advice,” he said.

McAlpine told NZME she did not think the industry board’s suspension was enough.

“I suppose that I would have thought that he would have lost his licence completely,” she said.

The board’s decision followed Burton’s sentencing in February to eight months of home detention and an order that he pay $150,000 in emotional harm reparation and consequential losses, made up of cash payments and the proposed sale of a boat.

McAlpine said she had received the first $50,000 lump sum of reparation that had helped her to live beyond the temporary ACC and insurance payments, but the remainder was being paid in part payments over the next five years when she would prefer to be free of the regular reminder.

Judge Ruth ordered that $100,000 from the proceeds of the sale of a boat owned by a trust were to be paid to the victims within 28 days of the boat being sold.

Until then, Burton was ordered to pay monthly instalments of $3175 but he gave evidence at the board hearing that a lien (a right to keep possession of property until a debt owed was discharged) had been placed over the boat, which had not been sold.

McAlpine said it meant Burton “had a hold” of her for the next five years.

“I want it finished with him now. I don’t want to think about him for the next five years.”

McAlpine said her financial situation had changed drastically. She and Johnston had just moved house when he died, and she has since had to sell up and move again, having paid off the mortgage with the insurance payout.

She said her son’s future in his father’s building business had also been dashed after he dropped out of an electrical apprenticeship as a result of what happened.

McAlpine said she was grateful for the support of close friends who rallied around them, and who continue to lend their support.

She is preparing to return to work next year, having occupied herself with volunteer work since her partner’s death.

Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.