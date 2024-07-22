An unlicensed electrician’s negligent work on an Auckland home nearly set the house on fire.

It was just one of five cases involving amateur sparkies doing dangerous work that landed before the courts in the past six months.

It has prompted the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (Mbie) to warn homeowners to ensure they are soliciting the services of licensed electricians, and a reminder of the dangers of allowing unskilled and untrained people to do electrical work.

Rupesh Kumar was fined $3500 after he was convicted of negligent work on an electrical installation in a manner dangerous to life. His case was heard at the Manukau District Court on July 12.

Kumar was hired to install and connect a hot water cylinder. Several months later, the homeowner noticed a burning smell and called the fire brigade. A full-scale blaze was only just avoided, Mbie said.