One person has been seriously injured in a drag race crash near the Motueka-Abel Tasman Airport west of Nelson.
Police and other emergency services were notified of the incident on College St in Motueka at 4:03 pm.
A drag race car rolled during the dragway races, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.
Emergency services assisted at the scene. No persons were trapped.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A St John ambulance was sent to the scene where a person was assessed and transported to Nelson Hospital.
MORE TO COME.