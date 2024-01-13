A person has been transported to Nelson Hospital in a serious condition after a drag race crash in the South Island.

One person has been seriously injured in a drag race crash near the Motueka-Abel Tasman Airport west of Nelson.

Police and other emergency services were notified of the incident on College St in Motueka at 4:03 pm.

A drag race car rolled during the dragway races, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Emergency services assisted at the scene. No persons were trapped.

A St John ambulance was sent to the scene where a person was assessed and transported to Nelson Hospital.

MORE TO COME.