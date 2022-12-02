Nearly 2700 warrants of fitness issued by a West Auckland mechanic have been revoked by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. Photo / File

Waka Kotahi NZTA has revoked almost 2700 warrants of fitness issued by a West Auckland mechanic after the business was found performing “improper” inspections.

The transport agency immediately suspended “the authority of” Mr Q’s Auto in Henderson and its vehicle inspector from issuing WoFs, invalidating all current warrants issued by the mechanic just before inspection sites close for Christmas.

Waka Kotahi said it was not legally liable for the costs of WoFs being revoked, and could not advise vehicle owners about the liability of businesses that issue the warrants. It suggested speaking to Community Law or the Citizens Advice Bureau for independent advice.

A recent inspection of Mr Q’s Auto found the business conducting “improper process and numerous significant inspection errors”, which led to 2674 WoFs being made invalid.

Waka Kotahi’s senior manager safer vehicles, Nicole Brotherway, said the agency is contacting affected owners directly to tell them their vehicles may have “incorrectly passed” their WoF and telling them to get another inspection “without delay”.

“We want to alert people now before they leave for holidays, or before other local WoF inspection sites close for the holiday period. We also recognise that many people will still need their vehicles to get to and from work,” Botherway said.

While she acknowledged the inconvenience this caused at a busy time of the year, she said: “We don’t make these decisions lightly, but this action is necessary to provide assurance that these vehicles are up to WoF standard.”