An Auckland motorist has caught a terrifying near-miss head-on crash on camera and has blamed the close call on “the bloody mess” of a road layout on the Panmure Highway Bridge.

Minister of Transport Simeon Brown called for Auckland Transport (AT) to urgently fix a key safety feature on the bridge – which is in his electorate – last month, telling the Herald it was critical to get the broken cat’s eye lights embedded in the road sorted.

Other motorists voiced concern about the busy stretch of road last month, pointing out the fault with the cat’s eye stud lights showing the correct direction of the dynamic lane. Concerned road users believed an accident was imminent.

In the video, the car capturing the footage follows a victim of the faulty studs as they mistakingly travel on the wrong side of the road into the path of oncoming traffic. The mistake almost causes a head-on collision as another car approaches the bridge and they quickly merge into the correct lane.

The motorist who captured last week’s near-miss told the Herald: “It’s a dangerous bridge and there’s no protection for anyone. It’s a massive safety concern. I travel it daily and already this year I’ve seen someone almost die on that bridge”.