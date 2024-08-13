Panmure Highway Bridge Google Street View taken in August 2022, showing the cat's eye lights on the dynamic lane. Accessed on 13 August 2024. Photo / Google

There are concerns a head-on crash is imminent on a busy stretch of Auckland road where lights separating traffic have broken.

Auckland Transport (AT) said it was trying to repair the stud lights on the dynamic lane on the Panmure Highway Bridge on Pakuranga Rd but “it’s not a simple fix”.

The Automobile Association (AA), meanwhile, said it was concerned to hear the lights weren’t working.

“On roads with dynamic lanes like [Pakuranga Rd], overhead signs and road lights (or cat’s eyes) are essential to alert motorists when changes are made to the direction of centre lanes to avoid people inadvertently travelling in the wrong direction,” AA’s Auckland spokesman Martin Glynn told the Herald.

“It is concerning to hear the cat’s eyes on [Pakuranga Rd] may not have been functioning properly given the very important safety function they perform and we trust AT will be working urgently to fix the problem,” Glynn said.