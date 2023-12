A person has been taken to the hospital via helicopter after nearly drowning at Ōtaki Beach. Photo / David Haxton

A person has been taken to the hospital via helicopter after nearly drowning at Ōtaki Beach. Photo / David Haxton

A person has been taken to hospital after nearly drowning at a beach on the Kāpiti Coast this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the person was unresponsive when they were pulled from the water in Ōtaki Bay.

The person was taken to hospital via helicopter.

More to come.