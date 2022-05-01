A naval police officer has been charged with common assault against a subordinate.
The senior non-commissioned officer faces one charge of assaulting the subordinate on board naval ship HMNZS Canterbury last February.
She pleaded not guilty before Judge Kevin Riordan and a military panel at the Court Martial of New Zealand, held at the Devonport Naval Base this morning.
Judge Riordan granted the defendant interim name suppression until the verdict is delivered.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
- More to come