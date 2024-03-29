Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Navy helicopters: Italian defence giant hovers as Defence Force seeks new maritime aircraft

By
6 mins to read
The Royal New Zealand Navy hosted the biggest multinational mine countermeasures exercise in the Hauraki gulf. MCMEX involved over 600 divers from 14 nations. Basing the exercise scenario on providing humanitarian assistance to disaster stricken country, during the exercise the participants performed all aspects of mine countermeasures ranging from pouncer ops to underwater salvage. During the exercise the dive teams also discovered an abandoned defensive mine dating back to WWII, and successfully disposed of it. Courtesy NZDefenceForce/YouTube.

The Ministry of Defence is hunting for new helicopters to replace the Navy’s ageing Seasprite fleet. A multi-national defence giant has stepped up its campaign for New Zealand to select its state-of-the-art submarine-hunting choppers, but

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand