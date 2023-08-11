Voyager 2023 media awards

Business hub: Beca appoints Amelia Linzey - first woman, first non-engineer CEO

Anne Gibson
By
8 mins to read
Amelia Linzey, Beca group chief executive. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland-headquartered advisory, design and engineering consultancy Beca has appointed a new chief executive, and she’s the first woman and the first non-engineer to take on the role.

Geographer and planner Amelia Linzey will run Beca

Amelia Linzey

