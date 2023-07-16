Voyager 2023 media awards

NATO: New Zealand needs to consider what our partnership with the alliance really means

Other
By Alexander Gillespie
5 mins to read
President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, centre, and his wife Diana Nausediene welcome Chris Hipkins as he arrives for a social dinner during the high-level NATO summit. Photo / Getty Images

As a “welcomed guest” at the latest NATO summit in Lithuania, Chris Hipkins had a front-row seat for debates over Ukrainian membership, the role of countries outside NATO’s traditional geographic boundaries, the ongoing threat of

