Maungaturoto farmer Grant McCallum will contest the Northland seat for the National Party. Photo / Supplied.

Maungaturoto farmer Grant McCallum has been selected by the National Party as its candidate for Northland in the upcoming general election.

“It’s a huge privilege to have the opportunity to campaign for Northland’s support as National’s candidate in this year’s election,” said McCallum.

He has lived in Northland since the late 1970s and owned and operated his Maungaturoto beef and dairy farm since 1995. He serves as chair of the Kauri Museum at Matakohe and has been a member of the Bluegreens executive since 2001.

Previously, McCallum has served as vice president of the Northern branch of Federated Farmers as well as on the boards of several Northland sporting organisations.

McCallum, 58, is the son of Ron McCallum who was the National Party’s electorate chairman for Kaipara with former MP Sir Lockwood Smith KNZM and for Whangārei with former MP John Banks.

“I love Northland and will be working tirelessly to earn the right to advocate for my home region as its next local MP in Chris Luxon’s National team. As a local MP, I’ll be laser-focused on issues that matter like the cost of living,” McCallum said.

Ahipara’s Felicity Foy and former Kaipara mayor Jason Smith were the other candidates that vied for the National Party ticket.