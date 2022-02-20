The Government pulled the pin on the Northern Pathway cycling bridge in October. Photo / Supplied

The Government is defending its $1.5 million spend on exploring options for Auckland's harbour cycle access.



It comes after Newstalk ZB revealed money is still being spent on looking into options for walking and cycling across the Waitemata Harbour.



Original plans for a $750m cycle bridge were thrown out in October after a wave of backlash and transport Minister Michael Wood says the project has not been cancelled - it is just the bridge option that was scrapped.

He says Waka Kotahi's still looking for "alternative ... lower cost solutions" for walking and cycling across the Waitemata Harbour.



National's transport spokesman Simeon Brown is urging the Government to stop spending money on investigating walking and cycling access across Auckland's harbour.



Brown says Wood needs to once and for all rule out any cycling bridge and stop spending money on a failed project.



"When he cancelled the cycle bridge back in October, Aucklanders probably thought it was actually cancelled.



"He needs to tell Auckland that it is cancelled a second time and stop putting money towards his pet project."