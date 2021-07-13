National pulls mock meth rehab auction image, TradeMe claims it breaches intellectual property

PM Jacinda Ardern on funding meth programs. Video / Mark Mitchell

The National Party has removed a social media post mocking the funding of a Mongrel Mob-led meth rehab programme in Hawke's Bay after TradeMe claimed it breached its intellectual property.

The imitation auction image posted on Twitter on Tuesday by the National Party account was captioned "nothing to see here" and showed a listing by seller gangs@ganghq.com for Meth Rehab on a site called Deal Me selling for $2.75m.

The fictional sellers' other listings included meth, marijuana and 'misc' pills.

It comes in the wake of the Government's decision to sign off on a $2.75 million drug rehabilitation programme that is being led by Mongrel Mob members.

The programme is called Kahukura is run by Hard2Reach and aims to address trauma and drug-seeking behaviour through a live-in mārae in Waipawa. The funding came out of proceeds of crime seized by police.

The H2R website describes a pilot of the Kahukura programme as being led by the Chaindogs, a cluster of Mob chapters with a common affiliation to the Notorious chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

National Party politicians have hit out at the funding as has Mike King, whose mental health charity Gumboot Friday is fighting for funding, but the Prime Minister, who signed off on the programme alongside ministers Grant Robertson, Poto Williams and Kris Faafoi, has defended the decision saying the programme had shown "signs of success".

Trade Me senior communications manager Millie Silvester said Trade Me was not consulted about the image and they believe it breaches their intellectual property.

"We don't want anyone messing with our brand - something we've built with pride over 22 years."

Silvester said they got in touch with National yesterday to ask them to remove the tweet which they did immediately.

A National Party spokesperson said the post was pulled after a "friendly request" from Trade Me.

They had no other comment to make on the matter.