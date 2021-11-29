National Party leadership: MPs arrive at caucus meeting, Simon Bridges confident

National MP Simon Bridges hit back at his demotion by leader Judith Collins last night, calling it 'truly desperate'. Video / Mark Mitchell

National MPs are making a last-ditch effort to persuade leadership contenders Simon Bridges and Christopher Luxon to talk ahead of this afternoon's caucus meeting - and at least agree on a smooth change, no matter who wins the contest.

National MPs are arriving at Parliament ahead of the leadership vote in a caucus meeting starting at 3pm.

It is understood MPs on both sides have been trying to get Bridges and Luxon together to reach an agreement without taking it to a vote – but neither are willing to concede the leadership while the vote seems close.

One MP said the second-best option was now talks between the two today for an entente cordiale after the contest – an agreement on which roles the other will have once the outcome of the contest is known.

The finance portfolio is likely to be the main offering – but the deputy role could also be in contention.

Luxon's early decision to make it clear to MPs that he wanted Nicola Willis as his deputy has also hampered chances of a deal.

While Luxon was considered to have the edge on Sunday, some MPs say the vote is now "very close."

MPs arriving at Parliament were staying quiet about their own choices, but urged unity.

MP Stuart Smith said the prospect of a contest did not worry him. "I think democracy is a good thing and we should encourage it."

"I think we've all learned some lessons along the way and good behaviour on the part of all the members of caucus is an essential thing to have happen."

He would not say who he would vote for, but did believe Luxon had enough experience.

He pointed to the "people management" skills Luxon had from his previous role as chief executive of Air NZ, saying it was also a skill needed in politics.

Nicola Willis would not comment on whether she expected to put her hand up as deputy - a role that is also elected by caucus but usually is the leader's choice.

Her message to whoever came out as leader was to "unite this team. We are going to be great, let's beat Jacinda Ardern."

Louise Upston said she was confident the party would be able to united after.

"I think it's pretty obvious why we need a united team."

Asked if she was disappointed that no deal had been reached, Upston said the meeting was not until 3pm. "We'll see what happens."

Earlier this morning, Simon Bridges told RNZ he was feeling "really good" heading into today's caucus decision.

The party's leadership was catapulted in chaos after then-leader Judith Collins summarily demoted Simon Bridges last week.

Bridges, arriving at Wellington Airport this morning, had a positive attitude despite the ructions of last week and most pundits giving Luxon the edge.

"Really good, I think it's gonna be a good day, a good day for the National Party," he said.

"That's because I think we'll draw a line under the past, be able to really take a government focus on what matters to New Zealanders and the solutions that are required and I think win the next election.

"So I feel really good about today."

Finance spokesperson Michael Woodhouse told RNZ he was not revealing who he might support.

"We don't talk about what goes on in the caucus room ... we'll just see what the options are ... that'll be for the collective wisdom of the caucus to decide," he said.