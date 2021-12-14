National Party leader Chris Luxon apologises to former leaders after Christmas gift outs him

National Party leader Chris Luxon could only laugh and apologise to two of his predecessors after the Breakfast team's Christmas gift outed him. Video / TVNZ

National Party leader Chris Luxon could only laugh and apologise to two of his predecessors after a simple Christmas gift outed him.

At the end of his interview on TVNZ's Breakfast show this morning, the team presented him with a present which host John Campbell said he wondered whether Luxon would be thanking them for in a moment or two.

Laughing, Luxon unwrapped the parcel - showing two books he held up to show were the biographies of former party leaders Judith Collins and Simon Bridges.

"Oh, excellent. Yes, okay. Yeah, well done," he says, laughing.

Campbell asks: "Have you read those books?"

Luxon replies: "Can I be honest? Can I be really honest? I haven't read either of those books. And I have to apologise to Judith and I have to apologise to Simon."

Put to him that he has probably read former leader Sir John Key's book, Luxon laughed.

He was also given a black notebook; which the team said he could use to start writing his own book.

Luxon's team also passed on Christmas goodies to the Breakfast crew - including Christmas-themed pyjamas for Campbell. Luxon said it would be good to get a photo of him wearing them.

"I know the early mornings are tough," Luxon joked.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received a Christmas present on the show as well - something for her hen's party, if she had one.

Unwrapping her gift, she lifted out a sparkly headband emblazoned with the word "bride", a bridal sash and a bottle of wine.

Holding up the headband, she laughed: "I can promise you, this will never see the light of day."

Ardern yesterday sent gifts to reporters from the press gallery - many of whom, for the past few month, have gone head-to-head with the PM during question time at media conferences.

Christmas gift from the PM, noting the order of questions at press conferences!!! pic.twitter.com/b8iYJuiPmC — Barry Soper (@barrysoper) December 13, 2021

One received a rather cheeky gift poking fun at both a habit the Prime Minister has picked up and the battle to get the first question out following press conferences.

Taking to Twitter, Newstalk ZB political editor Barry Soper revealed the gift he received from Ardern - a face mask that said "then Barry".

The photo of Soper's face mask was accompanied with the caption: "Christmas gift from the PM, noting the order of questions at press conferences!!!"

The "then Barry" is reference to both the Prime Minister's habit of allowing One News' Jessica Mutch McKay and Newshub's Tova O'Brien to ask their questions first, as well as the PM's recent heated interactions with Soper.

In November, Soper pressed Ardern to take more of his questions, saying he was on deadline, with the PM eventually telling him: "I'm going to ask for a bit of decorum".