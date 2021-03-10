National Party calls public meeting on gangs in Napier

Two men were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with gunshot wounds after what police said was a "gang-related" shooting outside the Thirsty Whale nightclub in West Quay. Photo / File

A public meeting will be held in Napier next week to discuss gangs.

Opposition National Party caretaker MP for Hawke's Bay and spokeswoman for social development and employment Louise Upston says she is looking for constructive solutions at the community meeting, to be held at East Pier conference centre on March 17, starting at 7pm.

Upston says the party called the meeting, but although she and party Justice spokesman and former leader Simon Bridges will attend, it is not a "National Party meeting".

Police and the Napier mayor and the city council have been invited. Half the meeting will be devoted to speakers and issues raised by the public, and half to suggestions for solutions, she says.

Upston has been the MP for Taupō since 2008, and has been appointed by the party to oversee Hawke's Bay and the East Coast, where Wairarapa, Tukituki and East Coast seats are held by Labour.