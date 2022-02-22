National MP for Waikato Tim van de Molen is recovering in hospital. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A Waikato National MP is taking leave from Parliament after breaking both arms and suffering rib and spinal injuries in a tree felling accident.

Tim van de Molen is recovering at Waikato Hospital after falling from a platform at the weekend.

On Saturday he was helping his father-in-law clear a tree damaged by the previous weekend's storm when he fell, a spokesperson for his office said.

"He is being taken good care of at Waikato Hospital and the St John staff and their prompt response was really helpful for him. He's in good condition.

National leader Chris Luxon said he had assured van de Molen that he had the full support of his colleagues as he took time to focus on himself, his recovery and his family.



In his absence Gerry Brownlee will act as National's Defence and Veterans spokesperson and Barbara Kuriger will act as the Horticulture spokesperson and cover the Associate Agriculture delegations.

"We wish Tim well in his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back at work when he is ready."

Hamilton-based National MP David Bennett said he wished van de Molen a speedy recovery and in the meantime if any of his Waikato constituents in or around the surrounding Hamilton area needed help then they were welcome to contact his office.

Van de Molen's electoral office is based in Morrinsville but his electorate has a wide geographical spread covering north Hamilton, Tamahere, Te Aroha and Morrinsville.

The second-term MP is National's spokesperson for building and construction and oceans and fisheries.