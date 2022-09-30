National Party leader Christopher Luxon defends the redactions made to the Sam Uffindell report. Video / Mark Mitchell

National MP Simon O'Connor is facing a challenge for selection in the safe blue electorate of Tāmaki, the first time he has been challenged since he won the seat in 2011.

Three other people have put forward their names to be National's candidate in the electorate which covers Auckland's inner eastern bay suburbs - Mission Bay, St Heliers, Kohimarama and Glendowie - and was the seat of former PM Sir Robert Muldoon.

O'Connor, one of National's most conservative MPs, confirmed he was seeking re-selection and others were contesting it, but would not discuss the selection. Under National's rules, nominees are not allowed to speak publicly until after the selection process.

"I'm very much focused on working with the excellent team here and putting to them why I'm still the best choice."

One of those challenging him was reported by Politik to be Claire Ward, the sister of blogger Cameron Slater, daughter of former party president John Slater, and family friend of Judith Collins. Ward was a strong critic of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2021 in videos on social media criticising the impacts of lockdowns on businesses and mental health, as well as the vaccine mandates.

Whether O'Connor holds the seat will depend on whether he holds the support of the local party members and delegates. It is rare for a sitting MP to face a challenge in their own electorate. O'Connor held the seat with a 8000 majority last election.

All National candidates - including current MPs - have to go through National's new screening processes this election, including police checks and vetting of their social media and pasts. The party has further tweaked that after Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell disclosed a bullying incident at King's College, but that was not passed onto the delegates voting in the selection, party members or the public during the byelection.

O'Connor hit the headlines earlier this year for posting "today is a good day" on social media in response to the US Supreme Court overturning the Roe v Wade decision, opening the way for US states to make abortions illegal.

O'Connor took the post down at the request of leader Christopher Luxon, who is anti-abortion, but who said it was causing distress and did not represent the National Party position. Luxon has pledged not to change New Zealand's abortion laws if he is in Government.

O'Connor said his moral views were widely known by the electorate from the beginning of his political career. While they were occasionally highlighted by events such as conscience votes on issues such as euthanasia and abortion reform, he said they were usually in the background.

"They know I hold strong views but the main things we talk about are issues such as the cost of living and housing, not moral issues. [Those issues] may burn brightly for a few days, then they fall into the background where they should be," he said.

O'Connor is Simon Bridges' brother-in-law, and was one of the first to jump to Bridges' defence when former leader Collins tried to demote Bridges in November last year over an off-taste joke several years earlier. Ahead of the caucus meeting at which Collins was voted out of the leadership, O'Connor said he refused to serve under her and would surrender his portfolio areas if she remained leader.

Collins, who is expected to be re-selected as the party's Papakura candidate, lives in the Tamaki electorate.