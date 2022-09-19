National Party leader Christopher Luxon defends the redactions made to the Sam Uffindell report. Video / Mark Mitchell

National MPs say they did not see the investigation report into Sam Uffindell's alleged bullying behaviour or even a summary before voting to reinstate him.

It is understood only a very small number of people in the party have seen the report, which leader Christopher Luxon yesterday said did not substantiate any allegations of bullying outside Uffindell's time at King's College.

The independent inquiry by Maria Dew KC was ordered after allegations emerged about his behaviour as a university student towards a female flatmate in Dunedin.

It followed an earlier admission that he had been a bully at King's College in Auckland, and asked to leave the school after severely beating a younger pupil - which was only made public after a report by Stuff.

Luxon said they made a commitment through the process to make people feel "safe and secure" and releasing any of the report would breach that.

Asked if the public could simply trust their word without even knowing the terms of reference, Luxon said the statements read out yesterday were all run by Dew herself.

"They're a faithful representation, she was comfortable with communicating the findings of her report."

Luxon said they were not saying the complainant had lied.

"Maria Dew said events did not transpire as they were reported or released in the media.

"But as you heard Sam say, there was a fractious, deteriorating, flatting relationship.

"There were things that he wasn't proud about in terms of language he used. But Maria Dew determined those events did not transpire as they were alleged."

Those allegations, reported by RNZ, were that the MP had been an aggressive bully who pounded on a female flatmate's bedroom door, screaming obscenities, until she fled through her window, leaving the house for good. She was supported in her story by her father.

Luxon said he would not go into details about any other allegations against Uffindell that could have arisen during the investigation.

Uffindell himself refused to answer questions this morning when approached by media, saying he had "nothing more to say".

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller said he supported the process but admitted he had not seen the report nor a summary.

"No one in caucus has, as I understand it. What the leader [Luxon] shared with you yesterday, was the conversation that we had."

Muller, who has been a mentor to Uffindell, said it had been acknowledged the whole process should have been handled better from the beginning.

Uffindell had disclosed the beating at Kings College during the selection process for the Tauranga byelection.

However, that information was not passed on to either the leader or the delegates voting in the selection. It later emerged that MP Todd McClay, who chaired National's byelection campaign, had advised one of Luxon's staff but they did not tell Luxon.

Muller said Uffindell retained National's backing and he believed he would be re-selected as Tauranga candidate next year.

"I have every confidence he'll be a long-term, very successful MP for Tauranga."

National MP Michael Woodhouse said while he had not seen any of the report nor executive summary before voting to reinstate Uffindell he was "very satisfied with the process".

"Maria Dew has obviously done an excellent job. The findings are out there now."

Asked if he would feel comfortable voting on legislation without reading it, Woodhouse said just because he had not seen the report did not mean it was misreported.

"He has been cleared of the allegations that were laid about his time at the University of Otago."