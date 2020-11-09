National leader Judith Collins confident she will retain leadership in this morning's caucus vote

National Party leader Judith Collins and health spokesman Dr Shane Reti. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Judith Collins is confident she will win the leadership vote at a caucus meeting of MPs this morning – but remains tight-lipped on her preference of deputy.

Speaking to media before the meeting, Collins said she believed the party was happy with her leadership.

"I believe the caucus is very happy with what I've been doing – but also the party needs stability and it needs to move on."

According to the party's constitution, the caucus votes on the leadership after every election.

Collins is not expected to be challenged, but current deputy leader Gerry Brownlee said last week he would not be putting his name forward to remain in the role.

Collins has previously said she and Brownlee had been handed the "hospital pass from hell" and only agreed to be the leader after being asked by the caucus.

Health spokesman Shane Reti is the front runner for the deputy job, but it is understood Michael Woodhouse was also considering putting his name forward for the job.

Collins would not be drawn on who she wants as her deputy.

"My pick would be whoever the caucus delivers."

Neither would Brownlee, who was in the media stand up with her.

He said he was not pushed out, but would not say if he planned to run for re-election in 2023.

Several MPs also backed the job Brownlee had done in his time as deputy.

Senior Whip Barbara Kuriger said Brownlee had stepped up to the job of deputy at the time the party had needed someone with experience.

"I don't think he had any long-term ambition to be the deputy again, but he stepped in and we supported that. I respect his decision now to stand down."

Senior MP – a once-tipped leadership hopeful Mark Mitchell – told media he would not be running for the deputy leadership.

As did Todd McClay who told media he was saying he was happy to support Reti.

"I think he's absolutely the right person for the job. He resonates with New Zealanders, he has a very good command of important policy areas and he has the respect of caucus."

He said Gerry Brownlee worked very hard and he had a lot of respect for him.

Chris Bishop would not say who he was supporting for deputy, but ruled out putting his name forward himself.

Asked if he had leadership ambitions, he said no. He said his ambition was to win back the Hutt South electorate that he had won in 2017, but lost in 2020.

He said he ruled out ever challenging for the leadership.

This morning, the Herald reported that Collins was looking to split up the finance portfolio between Simon Bridges and Andrew Bayly.

She would not be drawn on this, but also would not deny it, saying "there will be surprises".

But that's as far as she would go – "anything that happens in caucus, stays in caucus".

Former Northland MP Matt King, who lost his seat on the final count, said he was very sad to be going, but would "100 per cent" be trying to get re-elected in 2023, if he was re-selected.

The former police officer opted against a recount in Northland because he was advised it was unlikely to succeed.

"Interestingly enough, I lost by 163 votes and I heard there were about 200 votes came out of Ngawha Prison. I put a few of those guys in there, so probably none of those are mine."

Maureen Pugh, who survived National's final result because the seats of Northland and Maungakiekie had fallen to Labour, said she was surprised.

She had already packed up her office and apartment in anticipation of returning home, and had to spend the weekend moving back in again.

She did not say who she was backing for deputy, but also backed Brownlee in his time and did not believe he made slip-ups. "In the situation we were in, it was pretty high tension and Gerry served us pretty well."