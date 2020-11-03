Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Nash relished police role, but wanted more economic involvement

3 minutes to read

A happy Labour Party MP Stuart Nash on election night. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Doug Laing

Napier MP Stuart Nash has revealed his departure from the role of Minister of Police stemmed from a wish to become more involved in economic development within the new Government.

Asked if he was disappointed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.