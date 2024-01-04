Members of the Ahuriri Estuary Protection Society (AEPS) watch over the rare gull and tern colony that has come under threat at Pandora Pond in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hawke’s Bay environmental group has let out a heartfelt plea to be considerate of local wildlife this summer after increased reports of intentional and unintentional vandalism at a rare gull and tern colony.

Several previous reports of wilful damage to the colony of white-fronted terns and black-billed gulls in Napier’s Pandora Pond included children throwing eggs into the water, people wandering through the colony with dogs off lead, and, more recently, people wilfully interfering with the nests.

The Ahuriri Estuary Protection Society (AEPS), who had been informed of the incidents, said it has been trying to keep an eye on the spit at Pandora Pond where the birds reside, but there were times when they couldn’t, and subsequently, vandalism has occurred.

“We’ve heard of youths, mostly young males, doing things that were destructive,” AEPS chair Angie Denby said.

Both the terns and gulls are labelled as “at risk, declining” and are protected species under the Wildlife Act of 1953. The black-billed gull (tarāpuka), is also an endemic gull to New Zealand.

Black billed gulls (Tarāpuka) are a very rare and protected species. Photo / Paul Taylor

A member of the public who witnessed some of the incidents said it was “so upsetting” to visit Pandora and see clouds of distressed birds in the sky above their chicks and nests and panicked by visitors, “especially if the visitors are actively walking or running through their habitats or even have a dog.”

She said she noticed that the Ahuriri Estuary Protection Society and the Department of Conservation were actively helping people understand how threatening dogs are not on leads and what harm people visiting the spit nesting sites causes.

She believed action in education was the key to preventing further damage. Having worked with schools previously, she said she had seen the difference it could make to conservation efforts.

“Talking to people, you quickly realise that many do not realise that the spits are a nature reserve and two of the species are there.”

Another AEPS member said the group had been working with the DoC to raise awareness of the situation, and people are being encouraged to submit any sightings of vandalism to DoC’s conservation hotline.

“It is an offense under the Wildlife Act to kill, maim, interfere with, and disturb any New Zealand protective species, which both of these birds are,” she said.

“It’s really disappointing to see.”

Denby said the group would like to see more signage in the area to accurately describe the situation and why it was important not to go near the colony.

They have done a letter drop for nearby residents informing them of the situation and would continue to encourage people to report the incidents and educate themselves, she said.

“People don’t know and just do silly things sometimes. We’re just trying to keep the biodiversity of New Zealand’s native creatures.”

DoC senior ranger community, Chris Wootton said in 2019 that key threats to the colony were introduced predators and human disturbance.

“People can help black-billed gulls to survive by leaving nesting colonies alone during the breeding season - between September and January - and keeping dogs on leads.

“Dogs can kill chicks and destroy nests, so we’re urging dog owners to stay away from the area,” he said.

“The estuary is a wildlife refuge, so is a really special place for species like these gulls. We’re asking the community to be respectful of the birds as they raise their families and keep clear.”

People can call the DOC hotline on 0800 362 468 if they witness any interference.

According to a witness, the birds at the Pandora Pond colony are often distressed amid a spate of vandalism occurrences this summer. Photo / Paul Taylor

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.