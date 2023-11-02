Breakfast with the Gulls is a chance to visit the bird colonies on Maketū Spit.

It might be the most endangered gull in the world, but there is a chance to see it up close at Breakfast with the Gulls in Maketū on November 12.

The black-billed gull (tarāpuka) is one of several at-risk species that can be seen on Maketū Spit.

Breakfast with the Gulls has become an annual event organised by the Maketū Ongatoro Wetland Society (MOWS).

And while it does involve breakfast, the main attraction is the chance to cross the Maketū estuary entrance to the spit to see, among other things, one of the most spectacular tarāpunga (red-billed gull) nesting sites in New Zealand.

The sandy peninsula is a breeding site for NZ dotterels (tuturiwhatu), variable oystercatchers (tōrea), gulls and white-fronted terns (tara). Native shore skinks and numerous invertebrates also call the spit home.

In the past, there have also been huge flocks of godwits (kuaka) and wrybills (ngutu pare).

The event aims to raise awareness of the plight of several at-risk species and the work MOWS does to protect the unique coastal duneland at Maketū Spit.

From the Maketū surf club at this time of year, keen birdwatchers can enjoy the scenes of the huge gull colony, which has over 3000 red-billed gull nests and more than 20 black-billed gull nests.

Breakfast with the Gulls offers the chance to view them from their side of the estuary.

MOWS guides will lead you on a short walk along the beach to see the nesting birds and will share their knowledge of the area and the native species it is home to. You might even spot a New Zealand dotterel with coloured leg bands that was marked when the Rena ran aground.

With the help of Maketū Surf Lifesaving Club, inflatable rescue boats will be available to escort you to and from the Spit.

A barbecue breakfast will be available during the morning, thanks to Maketū Rotary. A short MOWS AGM will be held straight after the event next to the surf club. Predator Free BOP will have free rat traps to give away during the morning.

The event will run from 8am-10.30am, with the last boat rides leaving at 9.45am.

If weather is poor it will be postponed to November 26. You can register for the boat trips on arrival. A koha towards MOWS would be greatly appreciated by the group. For more information, contact janie@maketūwetlands.org.nz.

In 2008, MOWS started trapping predators to protect NZ dotterels from pest animals, and has continued to maintain the dune system by removing weeds and monitoring the numbers of native species.

Slowly, the numbers of breeding birds have grown and last year there were record numbers of gulls and dotterels.



