Napier's Ahuriri Estuary Protection Society turns 40

Sue Macdonald and Angie Denby at the Ahuriri Estuary.

When Sue Macdonald went along to a public meeting to take a few notes and help out her husband, little did she know she would still be taking notes 40 years later.

The meeting had been called by Forest and Bird and the then Hawke's Bay Community College to gauge public interest.

Plans had been instigated by Napier City Council to turn the lower estuary into a marina and the question was asked 'What do you see of the future of the Ahuriri Estuary?'

"There was a lot of push for it. People saw that part of the estuary as a mosquito-infested swamp of no value."

Sue says she went along to the meeting on behalf of her husband Gary, who was the manager of Marineland, and had double booked himself.

An engineering planner from Wellington was at the meeting who wanted an artificial wetland to be built at Marineland to educate the public about the value of the estuary.

"Why would we want to build an artificial wetland when we already had one? Someone in the audience stood up and said I should start an organisation to protect the estuary," Sue says.

A steering committee was set up and the Ahuriri Estuary Protection Society was officially formed on May 31, 1981.

"After that we met every week to get a constitution and committee sorted and all the paperwork necessary to form an incorporated society. We had quite a big steering committee of interested people."

Sue says the early days were concerned with cleaning up the area — weeding and planting.

"We were a lay body. It quickly became apparent we were being indulged. As an authority, I believe, Napier City Council treated us like someone to put up with. A lot of submissions were filed. We have a much, much better relationship with the authorities now."

As an organisation, they have spent thousands and thousands of hours putting in submissions and proposals, attending hearings and public meetings, gaining knowledge and educating the public, Sue says.

Angie Denby is in her second year in the chair role and says her main direction is to get connected to the members, supporters, councils, mana whenua, youth, and all the people interested in the health and wellbeing of Te Whanganui a Orotu (Ahuriri Estuary).

"This is so we can collaborate towards protecting and restoring that environment, to nourish and rebuild the biodiversity of the area."

Angie says currently the society arranges talks from people connected to the estuary, to educate themselves and others about what happens there and what the challenges are.

"We network in the community, with councils, and do monthly litter clean-ups, which are well supported by NCC."

She says the Ahuriri Estuary Protection Society wants the statutory bodies to use their rules to ensure industries treat their wastewater 'at source', before it enters the waterways leading to the estuary.

"The new bylaws are there — the councils need the resources to follow through. The estuary itself is a complex area in terms of responsibility. NCC, HBRC, DoC all have their jurisdictions."

She says with Mana Ahuriri having a new trust board, and the Treaty settlement close to being signed off by the government, there is an important document, Te Muriwai o te Whanga, which will create a collaborative over-arching group for the wellbeing of the estuary.

Sue acknowledges the dedication of the late Isabel Morgan, who was the original chairperson of the group and remained active until around three years ago.

"She passed away the following year. She led the group and we were able to achieve so much and keep going because of her. Sometimes focus groups die out but all the time new issues come up and you have to keep struggling and working at it."

The major achievement of the society was that an environmental group was able to save the estuary from undesirable development, Sue says.

"If you're feeling a bit down, there's nothing nicer than going to the estuary, sitting in the sun, with the mountains in the background and looking at the birds — it's magic. We are so lucky in one respect to have the estuary in a city environment, but collectively as a community, not enough is done."

She says a lot more people a becoming a lot more savvy and caring.

"We still have a long way to go."

Plans were getting under way for a 40th anniversary celebration when lockdown happened.

"We're still hoping to do something a little more formal. This gives us time to reflect on how far we've come."