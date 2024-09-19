Construction on Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū-Tararua Highway. The proposal to toll the highway, nine months away from completion, has upset a large number of residents in Tararua District.
There was high emotion at a public meeting to discuss the proposed toll of Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū-Tararua Highway.
An estimated 500 residents attended the meeting in Woodville last week, demanding answers from NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi and local MPs over the proposal which could see drivers paying a minimum of $4.30 for light vehicles each time they use the highway, which is due for completion mid-2025. Heavier vehicles could pay double.
The meeting was co-chaired by Councillor Scott Gilmore and Vicky Tomlinson, of Positively Woodville, who both said they did not agree with the proposal to toll the replacement highway for the Manawatū Gorge.
“We are clear and united and totally rejecting any toll on a road seven years in the making,” Tomlinson said.
“We might be a small town and a district with a small population by national standards but we have a huge heart and an even louder voice.”
Linda Stewart, director of regional relationships for NZTA, explained the process around the consultation.
She acknowledged the importance of the highway as a critical link between not just Woodville and Ashhurst but for the central North Island and the lower North Island to provide safe and efficient transport of people and goods.
The assessment of the soon-to-be-completed highway’s suitability for tolling followed the release of Government policy for land transport in June.
“In that ... policy statement was a very clear direction and expectation for NZTA to consider tolling to support the maintenance operations and construction of all new roads.”
Stewart explained that tolling assessments determined whether a road met the legislative requirements for tolling - whether the revenue would contribute in a meaningful way to the maintenance and operations and construction costs of that road in a way that didn’t significantly impact the outcomes being sought.”
Following the closing of consultation, all submissions and feedback received would be reviewed and summarised before being compiled and given to NZTA’s board, along with technical documentation.
Then a recommendation would be given to the Minister of Transport, with the final decision resting with Cabinet.
“The one thing I really want to impress upon you is the importance of the submission process, whether you are vehemently opposed to it, whether you think that tolling is a good option, but you would like to see some tweaks to how the tolling is applied, or whether you’re in support of it.”
Mavis Mullins, representing Rangitane, spoke on the partnership between local iwi, other stakeholders and Waka Kotahi.
She said at no point was a toll ever discussed.
The Tararua District was seen for having high levels of deprivation, Mullins said.
“What is that toll going to do now?
“If we’re highly deprived now, what’s it going to be like in the middle of next year? Not fair.”