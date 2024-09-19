Linda Stewart from NZTA explained the process around consultation on the proposal.

Linda Stewart, director of regional relationships for NZTA, explained the process around the consultation.

She acknowledged the importance of the highway as a critical link between not just Woodville and Ashhurst but for the central North Island and the lower North Island to provide safe and efficient transport of people and goods.

The assessment of the soon-to-be-completed highway’s suitability for tolling followed the release of Government policy for land transport in June.

“In that ... policy statement was a very clear direction and expectation for NZTA to consider tolling to support the maintenance operations and construction of all new roads.”

Stewart explained that tolling assessments determined whether a road met the legislative requirements for tolling - whether the revenue would contribute in a meaningful way to the maintenance and operations and construction costs of that road in a way that didn’t significantly impact the outcomes being sought.”

Following the closing of consultation, all submissions and feedback received would be reviewed and summarised before being compiled and given to NZTA’s board, along with technical documentation.

Then a recommendation would be given to the Minister of Transport, with the final decision resting with Cabinet.

“The one thing I really want to impress upon you is the importance of the submission process, whether you are vehemently opposed to it, whether you think that tolling is a good option, but you would like to see some tweaks to how the tolling is applied, or whether you’re in support of it.”

Mavis Mullins, representing Rangitane, spoke on the partnership between local iwi, other stakeholders and Waka Kotahi.

She said at no point was a toll ever discussed.

The Tararua District was seen for having high levels of deprivation, Mullins said.

“What is that toll going to do now?

“If we’re highly deprived now, what’s it going to be like in the middle of next year? Not fair.”

She implored the decision makers, “Don’t let this happen.”

MP for Wairarapa Mike Butterick urged people to submit on what the toll would mean to them, their family or their community.

He was very impressed with both the organisation and the turnout and said the day after the meeting that he had already taken notes which he had passed on to Minister of Transport Simeon Brown.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith said he was also saying no to the proposal but urged those wanting to make a submission to also provide some solutions or different ideas on how to generate revenue.

He said in principle, New Zealand needed to have a discussion about tolls for new transport connections.

“Because if we don’t, we’re going to have broken roads. We’ve got some broken water assets around New Zealand and the roading network will be next if we don’t think of other ways of doing things.”

However, the main point was that Te Ahu a Turanga was not a new road; it was a replacement road for the Manawatū Gorge.

Labour MP Kieran McAnulty urged residents to have their say, noting that the Government had already watered down fast-tracking legislation due to public pressure.

“Let’s make this the second example of them doing that. Make sure that they hear us, because if they listen, they will know that the message is incredibly clear. No tolls.”