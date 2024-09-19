“I’ve been in Hawke’s Bay 10 years and went to the Blossom Parade the first time we arrived in Hawke’s Bay. I was like, this is so cool and so perfect for a town like Hastings,” Macken said.

“I’ve been going intermittently ever since, and I think it’s something that’s unique but a very cool thing for Hastings to have. I’ve always wanted to get involved, and this year is the perfect chance to do it.”

Tam Macken is excited to be part of this year's Hastings Blossom Parade. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

Macken said this year’s regeneration theme was very appropriate, particularly with the community coming together to celebrate.

“I think it’s important for the community to get together and do creative things and show that businesses are more than just a workplace and that they give back by providing fun and entertainment. I think it’s a worthy goal for everyone to remember.

“I think a big part of it is also about people’s wellbeing. A sense of community is part of that wellbeing and things don’t happen unless you go out and make them happen.”

Macken also had a personal connection to the work, and said the parade was a great way for different people to express their unique creative vision in a supportive format.

“A big passion of mine is reaching out to different aspects of the community who don’t necessarily see themselves as artists, and I think there’s plenty of space for people to grow and develop in their own artistic way.”

If anyone else wanted to get involved in a float next year, Macken said she’d be more than willing to offer support and collaborate.

“I think it’s really worth supporting and I hope more people get on board because it’s something that is special about Hastings and something we need to actively preserve.”

Crumble and choirs

The long-running event is a collaborative one organised by Arts Inc Heretaunga, Hastings District Council and Hastings City Business Association with support from charitable trusts and sponsors.

Festivities this year will kick off Saturday, September 21, from 10am, with the event running until 4pm. While it’s the main attraction, the parade, starts at 1pm, is just one of many activities happening throughout the day.

There are five entertainment zones: Blossom Alley (Heretaunga Street East between Warren St and Karamu Rd), Blossom Alley East (Heretaunga Street East between Warren Street and Hastings Street) Landmarks Square, CBD Mall and Albert Square. All entertainment is free and runs from 10am until 4pm.

Live entertainment on the main stage includes Rezpect Dance Academy, Kahurangi Māori Dance Theatre, Hawke’s Bay Soul Choir, Naked Gun band, and a Blossom Boogie Comp with internet dance sensations Nerida & Jett, with prizes to be won.

Free carnival rides will also be providing the thrills in Albert Square all day.

There will be no shortage of Blossom Festival fun this weekend. Photo / Hastings District Council

For those fancying a bite to eat, the famous Blossom Breakfast with free apple and peach crumble will start the day in Landmarks Square, and there’s plenty of food trucks and local eateries open for tasty bites.

Other live entertainment in Landmarks Square and Blossom Alley East near Hastings Isite Visitor Information Centre will feature Cherry Boomb Aerialist, Project Prima Volta, Matiu Te Huki - Rainbow Warrior, Basketball Jones, and the Bay Cities’ Symphonic Band.

A giant inflatable slide, the Party Train Express and face painting will also make up a Family Fun Zone. For children who are interested in arts and crafts, flag-making will be available at the Kids Creative Corner, which can be used to wave and cheer as the Blossom Parade passes by.

“This is the perfect opportunity to join together with friends and whānau and celebrate Spring and our district’s fruit growing sector as well as our diverse, multicultural community,” Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said.

Those who are still interested in being part of the parade can also contact organiser Lyn Mackie on 06 878 9447, as there are still spots available for Paw Patrol Mascots.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.