Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Havelock North: Closed Te Mata Mushrooms factory reborn as business hub

By
4 mins to read
Kauri House Traders co-owner Quentin de Groot says he likes how quirky the site is. Photo / Warren Buckland

Kauri House Traders co-owner Quentin de Groot says he likes how quirky the site is. Photo / Warren Buckland

The closed Te Mata Mushrooms factory near Havelock North is being transformed into a “quirky” business hub as a growing number of companies opt to move in and take up a lease.

About 10 businesses

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today