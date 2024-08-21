Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay: Art farm comes into the light on land where things once grew in the dark

By Linda Hall
Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
The opening of the Te Mata Art Farm near Havelock North.

The opening of the Te Mata Art Farm near Havelock North.

An art farm has sprouted up on the outskirts of Havelock North where things once grew in the dark.

The Te Mata Art Farm is a collaboration between Ngā Toi Hawke’s Bay (formerly Creative Arts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today