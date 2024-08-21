On Monday evening, it was officially opened with a powhiri by Reverend Riki Huata followed by speeches from Ngāti Kahungunu’s events organiser Te Rangi Huata, Macken, Daniel Betty and Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst.

The concept was sparked at a chance meeting beteem Macken and Ngā Toi project lead Leonie Wallwork.

Tam Macken from The Project Lab and Te Rangi Huata at the opening of Te Mata Art Farm at the former Te Mata Mushroom site in Havelock North. Photo / Shayne Jeffares

“We talked about how great it would be to have a space in Hastings similar to the Blank Canvas in Station Street in Napier,” Wallwork said.

“Tam suggested we check out the former Te Mata Mushroom farm where friends of hers had set up their art business.

“The rest, as they say, is history.”

Wallwork set about applying for funding and then it was all go as Macken hit the tools. First was the building of the Ngā Toi studios and shared space, and now the focus is on completing her resource rescue initiative - a shop of sorts where artists can get everything from canvas boards and containers to fabrics, textiles and metals, all rescued from becoming landfill.

“I’ve seen the success of places like Creative Junk in Christchurch and followed other similar initiatives,” Macken said.

“I thought Hawke’s Bay would be a great place to do the same. We have a diverse range of local businesses and industry and all kinds of offcuts, end of rolls, die cuts, packaging, plastics and metals out there.

“My mission is to build relationships with these businesses, so what would otherwise be their waste products are turned into appealing and inspiring art.

“Using materials in new ways sparks the imagination, and by making them available to the wider creative community, ideas can be shared and we can be inspired by new possibilities.”

Funding was sourced through the Cyclone Mayoral Relief Fund.

“It was fantastic to get support from the Hastings District Council,” Wallwork said.

“We also got a small but important amount from MSD. There were a lot of artists who lost everything or were displaced after the cyclone, so these spaces offer them a place to get back to doing what they love.

“There was a lot of positive feedback at the opening and people inquiring about the spaces.

“I think Hawke’s Bay boxes above its weight when it comes to talent. I’m not just talking about visuals. There are so many talented musicians, actors etc from Wairoa to Pōrangahau.

“My vision for the art farm is for it to become an art village.”

Recently appointed Napier City Council manager of arts, culture and heritage Elizabeth Caldwell said “the title is fantastic”.

“It’s brilliant that they are rejuvenating a site like this. That’s what artists do.”

Local artist and opening guest Kay Bazzard said she hoped the word gets out to artists in the community.

“A space like this is badly needed. Artists are struggling to find space.”

For more information on The Project Lab go to theprojectlab.co.nz for Ngā Toi HB ngatoihawkesbay.co.nz