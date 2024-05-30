Hardware wasn’t the only thing Signed, Sealed and Delivered at Mitre 10 on Saturday after unsuspecting customers were treated to a now-viral flashmob.

The Hawke’s Bay Soul Choir’s lively rendition of Stevie Wonder’s 1970 hit Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) in the middle of the Napier store gained 37,000 views on social media overnight after it was posted by the group on Wednesday.

Choir members posing as shoppers slowly abandoned their trolleys and baskets, surprising everyone with their sudden burst into song in the packed hardware store.

Musical director Stephan Zebe said the planned event came at the end of the group’s yearly workshop, during which they rehearsed, recorded, and trained with musical experts.

“I had the idea, as a conclusion and something nice, to have put on a flashmob,” he said.

“Last year, we had a small performance at a fruit shop in Clive, and I wanted to do something different this year.”

The Hawke's Bay Soul Choir gained viral fame overnight with their Flashmob rendition of a Stevie Wonder hit.

With its “great acoustics” and plenty of space, Zebe and his team locked in the Mitre 10 venue with manager Steve Morrison just one day before the performance.

Morrison was happy to host the choir and thought holding a Flashmob was a “really neat” idea.

“We can’t take much credit for organising it; we just happened to be the lucky recipients of this goodwill gesture by this choir.”

He said he decided to keep most of his staff in the dark, with many joining in and welcoming the surprise.

“Talking to the team that was there, they absolutely loved it. Customers enjoyed it as well. You can’t watch it and not smile. It’s such an uplifting thing, and I take my hat off to them.”

When looking at the social media feedback, Zebe said he wasn’t expecting the video to take off like it had.

“I can’t believe the success. It was pure joy to see the reactions and all the smiles on faces.”

The Hawke’s Bay Soul Choir will next perform at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings for a special Matariki celebration and will perform a full concert on August 31 at Napier’s Paisley Stage.

And it looks like they will also have a brand-new member joining them.

“One of our team members was right into it up the front and singing with the choir, and they actually invited her to join. It’s great to see more people connecting.”

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.