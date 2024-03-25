Hawke's Bay Soul Choir director Stephan Zebe is heading back to his home in Berlin, leaving a legacy behind. Photo / Salvador Towers

Stephan Zebe admits he knew little about Hawke’s Bay before moving to the region from Germany in 2019.

“I thought it must be Hastings in England,” he joked, recalling when he first heard about the place he was to move to.

The musical migrant’s time in Hastings was “never going to be long-term”, but as he prepares to head back to Germany at the end of the year and hand over the reins of his choral passion project, it’s clear he’s touched many lives in the small community.

Amid the chaos of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, thousands in Hawke’s Bay were tired, fearful and unable to use their voices in their community lest they spread a deadly disease.

At this time, Zebe had a brainwave: What better way to celebrate the end of a lockdown than by coming together to sing?

So with that, the Hawke’s Bay Soul Choir was born.

Zebe left Berlin in 2019 with his wife Gesa and two children, as Gesa had secured a job as a musical therapist with Hōhepa.

“We were reaching 50, and this would be our last chance to do something like this.

“I found choirs here, but there wasn’t a gap for a pop choir, so I founded the HB Soul Choir.”

He said it was incredible to see people sing and connect again after struggling for so long.

“Everyone was longing for coming together again and singing together. There was high interest, and at the first rehearsal, there were about 120 to 130 people.”

The choir rehearses in Clive every Monday night. Photo / Salvadore Towers

It’s been four years of laughs, tears and songs for the group since then, as they’ve rehearsed every Monday and performed in countless community events.

Choir members have lost their spouses, suffered heart attacks and brain injuries, and moved away, but Zebe said the power of music and community has always shined through.

“Singing in a choir is generally something very beautiful. You can feel harmony in several ways if you share it with others.

“It’s amazing for mental health and for your own balance in your life, getting to meet people and share experiences and friendships.”

Dave Arnall is a testament to the choir’s impact. The confessed “shower and karaoke specialist” signed up just over three years ago after wanting to sing somewhere weekly with little pressure.

The choir was an incredible source of comfort and collegiality when he lost his wife two years ago.

“The lure for me besides the singing is the 60-plus strong instant-pair group of friends, because we all have the same affliction in terms of loving music. There’s always someone reaching out or inviting you to something.

“A big focus for me has been being able to get out there with a whole range of people as a group with the intention of having fun. It’s been an absolute godsend.”

Zebe was the crucial cog in the choir wheel for Arnall, who said he led the group through countless Art Deco Festivals and other special performances.

“Stephan is the sort of guy that just puts you at ease. He’s probably the first German I’ve met with such a good sense of humour.

“He’s got the same fun-seeking vibe as most of the choristers.”

With his daughter wanting to attend university in Germany, Zebe knew his time in Hawke’s Bay would come to an end this year.

He’ll miss his choir family, but said he’s leaving them in the safe hands of current assistant director Hayley Smith.

“She is very close to the choir because she is a singer and also my assistant. She’s exceptional and has a very good feeling for people and music, and I’m very happy she’s there.”

And will Zebe keep the Soul Choir spirit going in Germany?

“I’ll consider it, of course. I’ll miss it if it’s not there.”

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.