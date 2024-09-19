Advertisement
New wheels for Waipukurau Community Patrol

By
Hawke's Bay communities team leader·CHB Mail·
2 mins to read
Waipukurau Community Patrol members Neil Malcolm, Bruce Poole and Lyn Cross with Ruahine Motors CEO David Wills (2nd from right), and patrol members Julie Sullivan, Lloyd Lawrence and Jo Brabyn, celebrating Ruahine Motors’ donation of a new Community Patrol car.

While Waipawa residents were being targeted by the “Waipawa prowler” there was an extra set of eyes keeping watch on the streets, reporting directly to police and on the lookout - as they always are - for any suspicious activity.

Waipukurau Community Patrol chairman Bruce Poole says, “We did extra shifts while the burglaries were happening. We drove the streets in Waipawa first thing and last thing on each shift, between doing our usual rounds in Waipukurau.”

From last week, the volunteers will be doing their rounds in an upgraded vehicle - a 2021 Ford Puma - thanks to longtime sponsors Ruahine Motors.

Ruahine Motors chief executive David Wills handed over the keys last Monday, saying “Giving them the car is the easy part. The Community Patrol volunteers do the hard part.

“This is the third car we have given the patrol. We also do all their servicing and cover all the running costs including tyres and repair – all apart from fuel. They get good use out of the vehicles, but we’re going to look at renewing them a bit more often.”

Insurance on the vehicle is donated by sponsors AON, while Mitre 10 Waipukurau and Stevenson and Taylor assist with funding for fuel costs and police provide radio communications for the twice-weekly patrols.

There is also regular sponsorship from CHB businesses that appreciate having the patrol keep watch on their premises.

The Waipukurau Community Patrol has been going since 2008, originally started by Kevin Williams and Waipukurau identity Lloyd Lawrence.

Ruahine Motors chief executive David Wills hands the keys of the new Waipukurau Community Patrol vehicle to patrol chairman Bruce Poole, to the delight of Lloyd Lawrence (far right), a founding member of the patrol.
Lloyd, who is 91, almost single-handedly raised more than $70,000 over some years, to buy and install a CCTV system throughout Waipukurau and Waipawa for extra security.

“Information gathered is monitored and acted on by CHB Police. The system is a tremendous asset to the community but does require maintenance and electricity,” Bruce says.

“We are always beholden to the local business community to help with these costs, and the wider community as volunteers to keep the patrol fully staffed.”

To offer assistance or for more information contact Bruce Poole on (06) 858 9940 or 027 244 9090.


