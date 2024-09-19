Waipukurau Community Patrol members Neil Malcolm, Bruce Poole and Lyn Cross with Ruahine Motors CEO David Wills (2nd from right), and patrol members Julie Sullivan, Lloyd Lawrence and Jo Brabyn, celebrating Ruahine Motors’ donation of a new Community Patrol car.

While Waipawa residents were being targeted by the “Waipawa prowler” there was an extra set of eyes keeping watch on the streets, reporting directly to police and on the lookout - as they always are - for any suspicious activity.

Waipukurau Community Patrol chairman Bruce Poole says, “We did extra shifts while the burglaries were happening. We drove the streets in Waipawa first thing and last thing on each shift, between doing our usual rounds in Waipukurau.”

From last week, the volunteers will be doing their rounds in an upgraded vehicle - a 2021 Ford Puma - thanks to longtime sponsors Ruahine Motors.

Ruahine Motors chief executive David Wills handed over the keys last Monday, saying “Giving them the car is the easy part. The Community Patrol volunteers do the hard part.

“This is the third car we have given the patrol. We also do all their servicing and cover all the running costs including tyres and repair – all apart from fuel. They get good use out of the vehicles, but we’re going to look at renewing them a bit more often.”