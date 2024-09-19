It has gone a little sour since the Magpies became the first side to secure a place in this year’s quarterfinals when they beat Manawatu on September 1, a fifth win in five Bunnings Warehouse championship matches this season and part of a string of 12 wins in the last 13 NPC and Ranfurly Shield games.

But the brand has been there before, being in a similar position to that of last season, when the Magpies opened with four wins and endured a mid-season slump in conceding 123 points in three consecutive losses before getting back on the road to the final, including away wins in both the quarterfinals and semifinals.

There was evidence of some frailty when the Magpies were down 19-0 after 21 minutes against competition tail-enders Manawatu in Palmerston North, explained to a degree by the rigours of being a third game in eight days, including a midweek victory over Canterbury in Christchurch.

Unsuccessfully defending the shield a week later against Tasman, the Magpies scored four tries to two. But they also missed 40 tackles and were outkicked.

On the sodden turf of the Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Saturday they conceded seven tries in the first match in six years that the Magpies had conceded 50 or more, and the 45-points margin was the second-biggest against Hawke’s Bay in 212 games since it returned to the top level 18 years ago in the expansion to 14 teams.

It was exceeded only by a 63-7 Canterbury win in Christchurch in 2016 and equalled by the same nemesis in a 45-0 win in Napier in the first game, in 2006.

Hawke’s Bay had had a good record against Waikato, winning seven, drawing two and losing six of the matches between the two sides in that time, but against Taranaki there have been four wins, a draw, and seven losses.

Among key players now are the halfback and first five-eighths combination of Folau Fakatava and Lincoln McClutchie.

Fakatava, perhaps smarting from being overlooked so far for a return to the All Blacks, currently leads the Duane Monkey Medal, having first claimed the accolade for the Most Valuable Player in the NPC in 2020.

The top points-scorer on the field in the competition last year, McClutchie was on target for a repeat with 41 points in the first four games, at which time he had a career tally of 492 for Hawke’s Bay.

But the three further games, one as a second-half substitute, have produced just another three points.

Of the other players, captain and lock Tom Parsons is credited by the statisticians with the most lineout takes in the competition, and imported wing-fullback Ben O’Donnell is in the top 10 for metres gained, as well as being one of seven Magpies who have each scored three tries each in the NPC this season.

Into the team for Friday night is France Under 20 player and former Lindisfarne College first fifteen player Patrick Tuifua, back from injury, while new to the NPC 23 is former Poverty Bay outside back Andrew Tauatevalu, who played for Napier Pirate this year.

Still missing are injured players Devan Flanders, Josh Kaifa and Harry Godfrey - expected to be available in the near future.

The Magpies also have Isaia Walker-Leawere with a knee in a brace and prop Pouri Rakete Stones is also nursing an injury.

There are five changes from last weekend’s starting forward pack, including the entire front row, and Fakatava and wing Neria Fomai return to the starting backline.

The match is the annual charity affair, with the Magpies wearing a one-off jersey designed especially for its support of Dementia Hawke’s Bay.

Sporting the magnolia symbolic with the cause, the jerseys worn by the players are being auctioned online on Trademe and replicas can be purchased on-line or at Stirling Sports, all profit going to the cause.

Meanwhile, in the Farah Palmer Cup women’s competition, the Hawke’s Bay Tui - with one win and having staved-off the threat of relegation - play Auckland Storm at Eden Park on Saturday.

The Magpies team to play Taranaki at McLean Park on Friday, starting at 7.05pm, is: Tim Farrell, Jacob Devery, Joel Hintz, Geoff Cridge, Tom Parsons (captain), Patrick Tuifua, Sam Smith, Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Lincoln McClutchie, Neria Fomai, Danny Toala, Nick Grigg, Lukas Ripley, Ben O’Donnell. Reserves: Kianu Kereru-Symes, Hadlee Hay Horton, Lolani Faleiva, Hunter Morrison, Josh Gimblett, Ereatara Enari, Kienan Higgins, Andrew Tauatevalu.