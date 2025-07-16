A Foodstuffs spokesperson told Hawke’s Bay Today they had yet to receive a direct complaint about the order, but were happy to provide a full refund.
“We’re sorry to hear that one of our customers is unhappy with the pork roast they received in their online order,” the spokesperson said.
“The customer ordered a pork leg roast – bone in – and while it’s hard to confirm exactly what was packed, it’s possible the wrong cut was selected, or that the leg was halved in a way that made it look a little unusual.
“Either way, we’re happy to provide the customer with a full refund.”
The spokesperson said Foodstuffs encouraged unhappy online customers to contact the store directly or visit the Pak’nSave website to make complaints.