Napier's hottest October day since 1988 as Hawke's Bay swelters under heat-streak

Seth Lishman and Sarah Marshall from Wellington enjoyed the sun and the view from Te Mata Peak on Tuesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

The last time Hawke's Bay was this hot in October, the Holidaymakers, U2 and Billy Ocean were the hottest artists in New Zealand.

Napier on Thursday steamed under 29.1 degrees Celsius, the warmest recorded October temperature since 1988, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

Hastings was not far behind, with 27.6C recorded just before 2pm.

Afterschool and after-work activities took a swing in the beachside or poolside direction, as temperatures reached the warmest in the country.

Makgabutlane said at midnight on Tuesday the overnight temperature was 19.6C in Napier, above the city's average daytime October temperature of 19C.

"What people would have felt overnight is about the same as daytime highs for the month of October. It's looking to be a trend for the rest of the week," Makgabutlane said.

The temperature only dropped below 15C at 5.30am on Wednesday morning.

Napier and Hastings are in for a week of "muggy conditions", Makgabutlane said, with the average temperature forecast between 5C to 7C above what's expected at this time of year.

Makgabutlane said temperatures will hover around the early 20Cs for the rest of the week.

Cloudy conditions and light rain on Thursday will give way to sunny spells on Friday, with the promise of more warm weather for the weekend.

"Saturday looks to be a beautiful sunny day and there will be decent sunny spells on Sunday too, with temperatures averaging about 24C," Makgabutlane said.