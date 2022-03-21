The Napier Taupo road could be closed for several hours. Photo / File

The Napier Taupo road could be closed for several hours. Photo / File

State Highway 5 is blocked in both directions after a crash involving a truck at 4.45am.

NZTA is advising motorists to use alternate routes and allow at least an extra four to five hours travel time.

A police statement said the ''Napier-Taupo road will be blocked for some time while a clean-up takes place''.

Hawke's Bay Today understands a crane is required to move the truck off the highway.

St John was notified at 4.49am this morning of the incident on SH5 Glengarry, Hastings.

One ambulance was dispatched but was not required.

No injuries were reported.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL NEWS@HBTODAY.CO.NZ